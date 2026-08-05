Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick Sells 4,280 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 4,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.31, for a total transaction of $2,440,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,781,695.49. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.01. 2,431,360 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 239.99% and a net margin of 46.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin strategy advances: Mastercard completed its acquisition of BVNK for up to $1.8 billion and is partnering with Borderless.xyz to explore trusted cross-border stablecoin payments. The moves strengthen Mastercard’s digital-asset infrastructure and could create new payment and settlement revenue opportunities with banks and businesses. Mastercard completes BVNK acquisition Mastercard and Borderless.xyz stablecoin partnership

Mastercard completed its acquisition of BVNK for up to $1.8 billion and is partnering with Borderless.xyz to explore trusted cross-border stablecoin payments. The moves strengthen Mastercard’s digital-asset infrastructure and could create new payment and settlement revenue opportunities with banks and businesses. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv partnership expands merchant reach: Mastercard will integrate its advanced merchant services with Fiserv’s Commerce Hub, giving enterprise merchants a unified connection across online, mobile and in-store channels. The agreement may increase Mastercard’s exposure to commercial payments and value-added services. Fiserv and Mastercard deepen global partnership

Mastercard will integrate its advanced merchant services with Fiserv’s Commerce Hub, giving enterprise merchants a unified connection across online, mobile and in-store channels. The agreement may increase Mastercard’s exposure to commercial payments and value-added services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly maintained an overweight rating while raising its price target to $695 from $650. The positive outlook follows Mastercard’s latest quarterly beat, in which revenue rose 14.1% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus expectations. Cantor Fitzgerald Mastercard outlook

Cantor Fitzgerald reportedly maintained an overweight rating while raising its price target to $695 from $650. The positive outlook follows Mastercard’s latest quarterly beat, in which revenue rose 14.1% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: International and premium-card initiatives add growth potential: Mastercard and AFS are launching corporate cards in the UAE and Egypt, while expanded premium travel benefits and a new Taste by Priceless dining club in Hong Kong aim to increase cardholder engagement and spending. Mastercard and AFS corporate cards

Mastercard and AFS are launching corporate cards in the UAE and Egypt, while expanded premium travel benefits and a new Taste by Priceless dining club in Hong Kong aim to increase cardholder engagement and spending. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights continued cross-border payment growth and strategic expansion, but warns that higher technology costs and pressure on consumer spending could weigh on margins across payment companies. Financial transaction stocks amid rising technology costs

Industry commentary highlights continued cross-border payment growth and strategic expansion, but warns that higher technology costs and pressure on consumer spending could weigh on margins across payment companies. Negative Sentiment: CEO stock sales create a modest overhang: CEO Michael Miebach sold 33,256 shares for roughly $19.1 million across two transactions, reducing his direct holdings substantially. Both sales were made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which limits their significance as a signal about Mastercard’s outlook. Mastercard CEO SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Clear Str raised shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $701.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $554.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $661.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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