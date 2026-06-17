Micron Technology (MU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $19.72 per share and revenue of $35.0092 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $59 EPS for the current fiscal year and $105 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $705.11 and a 200-day moving average of $476.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,110.40.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $788.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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