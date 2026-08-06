Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.1333.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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More Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna has begun a Phase 1 human trial of mRNA-1469 , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, giving the program potential strategic importance if it demonstrates safety and immune response. The trial is being conducted in Canada with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), highlighting the speed and scalability of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Moderna Advances Ebola Vaccine Into Human Testing

Moderna has begun a Phase 1 human trial of , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, giving the program potential strategic importance if it demonstrates safety and immune response. The trial is being conducted in Canada with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), highlighting the speed and scalability of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Positive Sentiment: The Ebola program expands Moderna’s pipeline beyond COVID-19 and could address an unmet public-health need, contributing to investor optimism. However, the candidate is only in Phase 1, so commercial success remains several development stages away. Moderna begins first human trial of Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

The Ebola program expands Moderna’s pipeline beyond COVID-19 and could address an unmet public-health need, contributing to investor optimism. However, the candidate is only in Phase 1, so commercial success remains several development stages away. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets raised its 2026 earnings estimates, forecasting a narrower loss of $6.60 per share versus $7.26 previously, and improved its quarterly forecasts. However, it sharply reduced its 2027 estimate to a $3.24 loss from a $0.08 loss, signaling uncertainty about the pace of Moderna’s return to profitability.

Brookline Capital Markets raised its 2026 earnings estimates, forecasting a narrower loss of $6.60 per share versus $7.26 previously, and improved its quarterly forecasts. However, it sharply reduced its 2027 estimate to a $3.24 loss from a $0.08 loss, signaling uncertainty about the pace of Moderna’s return to profitability. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 norovirus vaccine trial reportedly showed no early success, raising concerns about another late-stage pipeline setback and weakening confidence in the company’s broader product diversification. No early success for Moderna’s norovirus vaccine in phase 3 trial

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,800.16. This represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,400. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 119,406 shares of company stock worth $5,928,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 148.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

Moderna Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.91. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 141.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.13) EPS. Moderna's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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