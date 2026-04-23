Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $2.3361 billion for the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage's payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,602.18. This trade represents a 8.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada's Molson and the United States' Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

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