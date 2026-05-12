monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 113.55% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on monday.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $115.00 target price on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered monday.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on monday.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.78.

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monday.com Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of MNDY traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. 1,867,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,626. monday.com has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $351.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: monday.com reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.15 versus estimates of $0.96 and revenue of $351.27 million versus $339.07 million expected. Revenue grew 24.4% year over year, and management pointed to enterprise customer growth and AI adoption as key drivers. Read More

monday.com reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $1.15 versus estimates of $0.96 and revenue of $351.27 million versus $339.07 million expected. Revenue grew 24.4% year over year, and management pointed to enterprise customer growth and AI adoption as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: The company also issued revenue guidance that was in line to slightly above expectations for Q2 and FY2026, reinforcing the view that demand remains healthy and that the business is still growing at a solid pace.

The company also issued revenue guidance that was in line to slightly above expectations for Q2 and FY2026, reinforcing the view that demand remains healthy and that the business is still growing at a solid pace. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted the earnings beat and said the new AI work platform, consumption-based model, and operating leverage could support a longer-term rebound in the stock.

Several market commentaries highlighted the earnings beat and said the new AI work platform, consumption-based model, and operating leverage could support a longer-term rebound in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target on monday.com from $135 to $115 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside despite trimming its valuation view. Read More

BTIG Research lowered its price target on monday.com from $135 to $115 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside despite trimming its valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target from $85 to $90 and maintained a Neutral rating, reflecting a more cautious but still constructive stance after the earnings update.

Piper Sandler raised its price target from $85 to $90 and maintained a Neutral rating, reflecting a more cautious but still constructive stance after the earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention is being pressured by multiple securities class action notices and lead-plaintiff deadline reminders tied to monday.com, which can add headline risk and weigh on sentiment. Article

Investor attention is being pressured by multiple securities class action notices and lead-plaintiff deadline reminders tied to monday.com, which can add headline risk and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The stock also appears to be facing broader caution around guidance and post-earnings expectations, with some analysts taking a more measured approach even after the strong quarter.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com's visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company's product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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