Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.6429.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,460,317.90. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 651,704 shares of company stock valued at $137,422,230 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,100,233,000 after buying an additional 2,283,676 shares during the period. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on NBIS despite trimming its price target to $278 from $287, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Citigroup lowers Nebius price target and maintains Buy rating

Citigroup maintained a rating on NBIS despite trimming its price target to $278 from $287, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Nebius appointed Lindsey Irvine as chief marketing officer. Her prior experience at Square, Benchling and MuleSoft could support the company’s global go-to-market efforts as it expands its AI-cloud business following record growth. Nebius appoints Lindsey Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer

Nebius appointed Lindsey Irvine as chief marketing officer. Her prior experience at Square, Benchling and MuleSoft could support the company’s global go-to-market efforts as it expands its AI-cloud business following record growth. Positive Sentiment: A reported “Power Inflow” trading signal pointed to elevated institutional and retail buying interest, while broader enthusiasm for AI infrastructure remains supportive of neocloud stocks. Nebius Shares Rise After Key Trading Signal

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 4.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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