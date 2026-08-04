NIKE's (NKE) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underweight" rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the footwear maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock's current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $47.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CICC Research lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $58.00 to $44.80 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.53.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 49,010.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 48,054,542 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $3,061,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,956,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,525,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,069,951 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,126,246,000 after buying an additional 6,830,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2,492.4% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,883,229 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $311,111,000 after buying an additional 4,694,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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