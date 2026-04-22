Northland Securities Estimates Viavi Solutions Q1 Earnings

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viavi Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Viavi Solutions's revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS.

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VIAV has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -245.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $45.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 205.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,869.31. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 74,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,967,861.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,849,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,973,091.76. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 485,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,803 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

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