NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the fifty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.8826.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.47. The company has a market cap of $5.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.47 and a one year high of $223.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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