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Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Paymentus logo with Business Services background
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Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paymentus from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Paymentus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Paymentus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,180,653 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $219,728,000 after buying an additional 1,072,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. Paymentus has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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Analyst Recommendations for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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