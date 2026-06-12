Picton Property Income H2 Earnings Call Highlights

Picton Property Income LON: PCTN reported a positive annual total return and outlined progress on portfolio repositioning, leasing activity and balance sheet management during an investor presentation led by Chief Executive Michael Morris and Chief Financial Officer Saira Johnston.

The diversified UK REIT said it delivered profit after tax of GBP 26 million, equal to GBP 0.05 per share, with EPRA earnings of GBP 0.04 per share. Dividends paid for the year totaled GBP 0.038 per share, after the company increased its dividend by just under 3% last year. Johnston said Picton was “pleased” to have maintained dividend cover over the 12-month period.

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Overall total return for the year was 6.1%. Net assets declined versus the prior year due to the company’s share buyback program, but net asset value per share increased by about 2%. Johnston said the NAV movement was supported by moderate valuation gains and accretion from buybacks.

Portfolio Valuations Rise Modestly as Industrial Assets Lead

At a portfolio level, valuations increased 0.7% over the 12 months, net of capital expenditure. Johnston said industrial assets continued to make the largest contribution to valuation growth and now account for nearly two-thirds of the portfolio.

Retail and leisure showed the largest percentage valuation increase at 4.1%, though Johnston noted that the figure reflected a lease regear with a hotel occupier in Carlisle. Picton received a GBP 2.4 million capital receipt in exchange for a lower rent and longer lease term.

Morris said the company has been adapting the portfolio in response to market conditions, including reducing office exposure. During the year, Picton disposed of the Stanford Building, generating net proceeds of just under GBP 35 million. Those proceeds were reinvested primarily into the existing portfolio and share buybacks.

The company deployed just over GBP 17 million into share buybacks at a 25% discount, which Johnston said added GBP 0.01 per share to NAV over the year. Picton also invested GBP 8.8 million into the portfolio, mainly in offices, and has a further GBP 8 million committed.

Balance Sheet Remains Conservative

Johnston highlighted Picton’s long-term fixed-rate debt structure, saying there is “a significant amount of value” in the company’s financing arrangements. EPRA NDV ended the year at GBP 1.07 per share, up another GBP 0.02 over 12 months, reflecting higher interest rates and the value of fixed debt.

The company’s loan-to-value ratio remained at 24%, while its weighted average cost of debt was 3.7%. Debt maturity stood at just under six years. Johnston said the revolving credit facility remained undrawn at year-end and throughout the period.

Occupancy Falls, but Management Sees Reversionary Upside

Picton’s occupancy was lower at year-end, with management attributing the decline to the timing of lease events and refurbishment work rather than structural issues. Johnston said historic portfolio occupancy has averaged 92%, compared with 84% at year-end, and that 78% of vacancy was less than 12 months old.

Industrial occupancy, which had typically run at 98% to 99% over the past five years, was affected by two lease events at Rushden and Radlett. Morris said those two voids accounted for nearly 90% of the company’s total industrial vacancy.

Management pointed to a gap between the portfolio’s 4.9% net initial yield and 7.5% reversionary yield as evidence of embedded upside. Johnston said this upside falls into two categories: GBP 8.8 million from letting vacant space and additional reversion from resetting rents to market levels at reviews, breaks or expiries.

As of the presentation, Morris said Picton had proposals out or negotiations underway across GBP 5 million of the GBP 8.8 million of vacant rental value, though he cautioned that not every proposal would necessarily become an agreed letting. He also said terms had been agreed in principle for the company’s second-largest void.

Sector Activity Shows Mixed Conditions

Morris said Picton completed nearly 25% more portfolio transactions than in the preceding year. The company reported a nearly 5% improvement in rental values across the portfolio, helped by asset upgrades.

Industrial: Morris said the sector continues to show strong rental value growth, with almost GBP 8 million of reversion between current contracted rent and market rates. Contracted rent of GBP 23.3 million compares with an estimated rental value of GBP 31.2 million .

Morris said the sector continues to show strong rental value growth, with almost of reversion between current contracted rent and market rates. Contracted rent of compares with an estimated rental value of . Offices: The company reduced exposure during the year. Morris said office assets showed nearly 4% ERV growth, though net office values declined 0.7% after capital expenditure. The office portfolio has GBP 5.3 million of reversion between current contracted rent and ERV.

The company reduced exposure during the year. Morris said office assets showed nearly ERV growth, though net office values declined after capital expenditure. The office portfolio has of reversion between current contracted rent and ERV. Retail and leisure: This portfolio is less than GBP 90 million and consists mainly of retail warehousing, along with high street and leisure assets. Morris said it has less reversionary potential, partly because occupancy is already high.

Johnston said capital expenditure was closely linked to occupier retention and new lettings. About three-quarters of the GBP 8.8 million spent during the year related to five projects, four of which were in the office sector. Morris added that nearly 85% of Picton’s office assets have been “fully decarbonized,” meaning they run on electricity rather than gas.

Strategic Review Limits Commentary on Possible Offer

Morris said the company remains focused on shareholder value and noted that Picton announced in May a proposed offer for the business. He emphasized that it was not yet a formal offer and said the company would update the market when able.

During the Q&A session, Morris declined to answer several questions related to the strategic review and proposed offer, citing restrictions under the Takeover Code. He said shareholder questions would be shared with the board and considered as the process continues.

In response to a question about leasing demand, Morris said activity varies by sector and company. He said offices are seeing both consolidation and moves to better-quality space, while industrial demand includes expansions from existing occupiers. “People just need to get on and run their businesses,” he said, adding that decisions are being made for business-specific reasons despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

About Picton Property Income LON: PCTN

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index. Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

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