Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTH shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Priority Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Priority Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 47,259 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,131 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Priority Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Priority Technology by 14.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Priority Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Priority Technology this week:

Priority Technology Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.87 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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