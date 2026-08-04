Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.000-13.300 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Rockwell Automation's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell reported a strong third quarter, with organic sales up 10%, adjusted EPS of $3.49 increasing more than 20% year over year, and enterprise operating margin expanding 280 basis points to 22.3%.

Rockwell reported a strong third quarter, with organic sales up 10%, adjusted EPS of $3.49 increasing more than 20% year over year, and enterprise operating margin expanding 280 basis points to 22.3%. Positive Sentiment: Growth was led by Software & Control, up 18% organically, as well as semiconductor, data center, e-commerce and warehouse automation, while automotive and life sciences showed signs of renewed project activity.

Growth was led by Software & Control, up 18% organically, as well as semiconductor, data center, e-commerce and warehouse automation, while automotive and life sciences showed signs of renewed project activity. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 reported and organic sales growth guidance to 7.5%-9.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $13.00-$13.30, while maintaining expectations for 260 basis points of margin expansion and 100% free-cash-flow conversion.

Management raised fiscal 2026 reported and organic sales growth guidance to 7.5%-9.5% and adjusted EPS guidance to $13.00-$13.30, while maintaining expectations for 260 basis points of margin expansion and 100% free-cash-flow conversion. Negative Sentiment: Lifecycle Services organic sales declined 2%, ARR growth was below expectations at 6%, and large capital projects remain constrained by cautious customer spending, particularly in food and beverage and some process industries.

Lifecycle Services organic sales declined 2%, ARR growth was below expectations at 6%, and large capital projects remain constrained by cautious customer spending, particularly in food and beverage and some process industries. Negative Sentiment: Inflationary pressure is intensifying, particularly in memory and other data-center-related components; management expects unfavorable mix and continued inflation to keep fourth-quarter enterprise margins roughly flat sequentially despite planned price increases.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $32.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.51. 710,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,106. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $465.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.73. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $497.36. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,673 shares of company stock worth $2,540,847. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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