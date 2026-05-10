Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.2667.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

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Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,322,794.72. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rollins

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,718 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rollins has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is 66.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rollins said it will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14, which could give investors more visibility into growth plans, margins, and outlook. Rollins To Host 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14th

Rollins said it will host its 2026 Investor and Analyst Conference on May 14, which could give investors more visibility into growth plans, margins, and outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted resilient demand and said Rollins remains a buy, noting about 10% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026 and that margin pressure may be temporary rather than structural. Rollins: Demand Held Up, But Ebitda Impacted By Non-Structural Reasons

Recent analysis highlighted resilient demand and said Rollins remains a buy, noting about 10% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2026 and that margin pressure may be temporary rather than structural. Neutral Sentiment: Rollins’ latest quarterly report showed earnings of $0.24 per share, in line with estimates, and revenue of $906.4 million, which topped expectations and rose 10.2% year over year. This supports the stock, but it was already known from the prior earnings release.

Rollins’ latest quarterly report showed earnings of $0.24 per share, in line with estimates, and revenue of $906.4 million, which topped expectations and rose 10.2% year over year. This supports the stock, but it was already known from the prior earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines in the feed refer to wrestler Seth Rollins, which are unrelated to Rollins, Inc. and should not materially affect the stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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