Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.4211.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Salesforce from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.62. The stock has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Salesforce has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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