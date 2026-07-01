Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 4.2% - Still a Buy?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.81 and last traded at $163.3160. Approximately 13,968,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 14,056,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.66.

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Key Stories Impacting Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce to Buy, arguing that recent selloff has created an attractive entry point and setting a $228 price target. Article Title

Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce to Buy, arguing that recent selloff has created an attractive entry point and setting a $228 price target. Positive Sentiment: Citizens reaffirmed a Market Outperform rating and $315 price target, citing Salesforce’s Fin acquisition and Agentforce expansion as supportive growth catalysts. Article Title

Citizens reaffirmed a Market Outperform rating and $315 price target, citing Salesforce’s Fin acquisition and Agentforce expansion as supportive growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries are framing CRM as a beaten-down software name that may benefit from the July pullback, with analysts pointing to upside potential versus current levels. Article Title

Several market commentaries are framing CRM as a beaten-down software name that may benefit from the July pullback, with analysts pointing to upside potential versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Salesforce as an AI stock beyond NVIDIA that could surge in 2026, but this was more thematic support than a near-term operational change. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Salesforce as an AI stock beyond NVIDIA that could surge in 2026, but this was more thematic support than a near-term operational change. Negative Sentiment: Some articles emphasized that CRM has lost more than 25% in June and is still facing skepticism around AI disruption and higher AI-related costs, which could limit the rebound. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.31. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Salesforce by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,513 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $307,984,000 after acquiring an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 830,536 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $196,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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