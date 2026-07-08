Sandra Arkell Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) insider Sandra Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Mastercard Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of MA traded down $11.71 on Wednesday, hitting $519.91. 2,717,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,529. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $499.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $653.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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