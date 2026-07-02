SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 57,941 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,026,135.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,894,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,549,770.87. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,941 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $881,282.61.

On Thursday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 57,296 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $836,521.60.

On Monday, June 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,118 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $615,326.14.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $343,674.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48.

On Friday, May 1st, Tomer Weingarten sold 100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

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SentinelOne Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of S traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. 5,282,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,729. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company's 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,532,555 shares of the company's stock worth $547,988,000 after buying an additional 520,142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,202,000 after buying an additional 3,624,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,551,878 shares of the company's stock worth $128,278,000 after acquiring an additional 346,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SentinelOne from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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