Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Up 9.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) were up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $81.0150. Approximately 710,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 785,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SEZL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 8.14.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.29 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 88.61%. Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 1,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $88,511.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 292,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,843,102.76. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $100,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 80,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,284.42. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,409. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sezzle by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,617 shares of the company's stock worth $118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 587,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sezzle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,464,000 after buying an additional 172,115 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,955,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sezzle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,656 shares of the company's stock worth $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 223,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sezzle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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