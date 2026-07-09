Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $364.00 to $442.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $407.86 and last traded at $406.55. 36,591,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 58,169,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $394.06.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $406.87.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.98, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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