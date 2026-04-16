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Top Value Stocks To Research - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified seven high-dollar-volume "Value" stocks to research today: Invesco QQQ (QQQ), SanDisk (SNDK), Intel (INTC), IonQ (IONQ), ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and CoreWeave (CRWV).
  • Value stocks are shares trading below perceived intrinsic worth (often low P/E or P/B) that investors buy expecting eventual market recognition and price appreciation; these seven had the highest dollar trading volume among Value stocks in recent days.
  • The list mixes ETFs and operating companies across sectors — QQQ tracks the Nasdaq‑100 while SQQQ seeks daily 3x inverse exposure to the same index, and the companies span semiconductors, quantum computing, space launch, and AI/compute infrastructure.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Invesco QQQ, Sandisk, Intel, IonQ, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Rocket Lab, and CoreWeave are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or fundamental worth, often reflected by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market will eventually recognize the company's true value, leading to price appreciation, and these stocks frequently come from established firms with stable earnings or dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

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