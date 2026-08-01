Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.9107.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Under Armour from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Under Armour alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Under Armour, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Under Armour wasn't on the list.

While Under Armour currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here