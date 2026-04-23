Universal Display (OLED) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $161.3520 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $172.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Universal Display's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Universal Display Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $99.19 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Universal Display's payout ratio is 39.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Display

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $197,916,000 after buying an additional 69,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Display by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $102,846,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Display by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 806,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $84,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,521,000 after buying an additional 121,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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