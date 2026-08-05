Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $79.00 target price on Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.77.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 30.3%

NYSE:W opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.99. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,299,053.76. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,457,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,351,237,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company's stock worth $967,426,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,407,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $542,950,000 after acquiring an additional 180,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,866,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,813,000 after acquiring an additional 296,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Wayfair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus consensus estimates near $0.90–$0.94, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, above forecasts. Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus consensus estimates near $0.90–$0.94, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: U.S. growth accelerated: Domestic revenue increased 8.7% to $3.1 billion, representing Wayfair’s strongest U.S. growth since 2020. The company also reported its strongest free cash flow since 2020, supporting the view that profitability and operating efficiency are improving. Wayfair posts strongest U.S. growth since 2020

Domestic revenue increased 8.7% to $3.1 billion, representing Wayfair’s strongest U.S. growth since 2020. The company also reported its strongest free cash flow since 2020, supporting the view that profitability and operating efficiency are improving. Positive Sentiment: Higher-income customers and specialty brands helped demand: Growth in affluent shoppers and Wayfair’s Perigold specialty business suggests customers are returning to larger home-furnishing purchases, while higher-end brands are helping drive the U.S. sales recovery. High-income shoppers drive revenue gains at Wayfair

Growth in affluent shoppers and Wayfair’s Perigold specialty business suggests customers are returning to larger home-furnishing purchases, while higher-end brands are helping drive the U.S. sales recovery. Positive Sentiment: Management provided constructive guidance: Wayfair expects high-single-digit revenue growth in the third quarter and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, adding to investor confidence in continued recovery. Wayfair projects Q3 growth

Wayfair expects high-single-digit revenue growth in the third quarter and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, adding to investor confidence in continued recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Retail expansion planned: Wayfair announced plans for its first Pennsylvania store, including a Pittsburgh location. The move could expand brand visibility and provide an in-person channel, though the financial impact remains uncertain. Wayfair Is Coming to Pittsburgh

Wayfair announced plans for its first Pennsylvania store, including a Pittsburgh location. The move could expand brand visibility and provide an in-person channel, though the financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: International operations remain weak: International revenue declined 1.3% year over year, and the company still posted a negative net margin, showing that the recovery is being led primarily by the U.S. business. Wayfair Swings to Loss

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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