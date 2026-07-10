What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Tesla FY2026 Earnings?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla's current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $406.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $409.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.24. Tesla has a 12 month low of $297.82 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,100,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Tesla by 14.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,243,513,000 after buying an additional 2,727,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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