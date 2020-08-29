MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/24-8/28

Earnings season is winding down, but the market is still being lifted by companies that are posting better-than-expected earnings. There should be plenty of volatility over the next couple of months as fund managers want to avoid underperforming the strong market. And the MarketBeat team of writers has their eye on the companies and sectors that are likely to be moving the market. The team will also alert you to a hidden gem you may not be considering, or a speculative stock you may be considering too much. Here’s a look at some of the articles our staff picked to help make you a better investor.

Articles by Sean Sechler

China will remain one of the hottest topics between now and the election. Is now a time to invest in China stocks? In the case of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), Sean Sechler says the answer is a resounding yes. Sechler also looked at the retail sector and while the sector still has its challenges, Sean gave investors three stocks that are thriving despite the uncertain economy. And the novel coronavirus battered nearly every stock and every sector, but the recovery is underway, and Sean gave our readers three recovery stocks that investors should consider buying now.

Articles by Jea Yu

This week, Jea Yu compared the streaming platforms of AT&T (NYSE:T) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and found that, for all the headwinds in other areas of its business, streaming is still a shining star for the House of Mouse. Yu also turned his attention to the great outdoors and gave opportunistic investors a trading strategy for Camping World (NYSE:CWH) which is looking very oversold. Yu also checked in on Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and found that the company was still faring well after being one of the initial pandemic stock winners.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes was looking at some dividend stocks. Hughes points out that one reason stocks sold off in March was over concern that companies would suspend or cut dividends. That did happen, but some companies have emerged from the pandemic in better financial shape than they thought and are moving higher after reinstating their dividends. And speaking of companies that are doing well, the health care sector is beginning to recover, and Hughes gave investors two stocks that appear to be strong buys. Hughes also looked at three stocks to buy despite the fact that you may be tempted to take your profits and run.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Although the market has been red hot lately, there are some experts that suggest things are too good to be true. With that in mind, Sam Quirke looked at three stocks that investors should look at if the market begins to roll over. Quirke also wrote about Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) that surprised investors with a stellar earnings report driven by strong digital sales. Another stock Quirke was looking at is MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gaming stocks were hit hard by casino closures and the absence of live sports. The return of both makes this a no-brainer play.

Articles by Nick Vasco

This week, Nick Vasco wrote about Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) after the company delivered yet another stellar earnings report. And although Vasco is bullish on CRM stock, he advises that if you don’t already own the stock, you should wait for some consolidation before the next leg up. On a more speculative note, Vasco also told readers why Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is beating other restaurant stocks. It’s still a tough road for these stocks, but Texas Roadhouse is managing to be more than just less bad. Finally, Vasco wrote about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) that also pulled off an earnings surprise.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Chris Markoch was looking at a couple of tech stocks that were interesting buys in our current times. Box (NYSE:BOX) gives users the ability store and share large documents that have made the company a stock to buy as remote work will remain a reality and cloud storage is at a premium. Another tech stock that is thriving is Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). The SaaS company is helping its customers understand and interpret the growing Big Data market. Another stock Markoch was looking at this week was Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI). This is a company that is sitting head-and-shoulders above the growing discount retail sector.

Additional Editor’s Picks

An additional sector our staff looked at this week was the health and fitness sector. Remember when everyone was laughing at the “Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) lady.” Well, they’re not laughing anymore. At least if they dismissed the stock which was a pandemic winner along with some other fitness stocks. Our staff also took a look at another restaurant stock that was performing well during our summer of sheltering. Shares of BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ)are sizzling. And, our staff also took a look at a stock you may not be as familiar with, Greif (NYSE:GEF). Greif is a leader in industrial packaging. It’s not a high-flying growth stock, but with sustainability and multi-use packaging being very topical, Greif is a good choice that pays a great dividend.