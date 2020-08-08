MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/3-8/7

The equity markets hovered in negative territory most of the day on Friday but moved up to set a new high by the end of the session. The move is a sign traders don't want to be short over the weekend because a stimulus spending bill is expected to be announced very soon. Democrats in the House helped move the deal along by backing down on the total cost.

In other news, a much-stronger-than-expected non-farm payrolls report helped to support the market. The report shows more than 1.75 million new jobs were added to the economy over the past month despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases. Although there is still risk, the U.S. economic recovery appears to be on track and gaining momentum. Next week, traders will be on the lookout for a raft of earnings reports and key reads on consumer inflation and retail spending.



Here's a look at the story stocks we covered this week

Etsy Inc Stock: Niche E-Commerce Done Right

By Sean Sechler

E-commerce stocks are continuing to deliver for investors banking on a permanent shift in consumer behavior. Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) is one of the big winners among e-commerce stocks.

Zillow Still a Buy As Real Estate Gains Big

By Steve Anderson

Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG), is providing evidence that real estate stocks may not be dead. The company managed to beat estimates and make it look like a buy, at least in the near-term

Two Tech Winners You Need to Start Buying

By Thomas Hughes

The pandemic has changed our habits. And Thomas Hughes looks at two tech stocks that are great investments for these trends.

Canadian Pacific Railway Looks Primed For Blowout Earnings

By Nick Vasco

After its third consecutive daily increase, Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) is less than 1% away from breaking all-time highs set a couple of weeks ago.

Dillard’s Stock a Bargain Buy on Low Expectations

By Jea Yu

Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) stock has had a difficult time recovering ground from pandemic lows made in February 2020. But Jea Yu thinks now may be the time for risk-tolerant investors to take a position.

Fiverr International Stock Looks Like a Buy

By Sean Sechler

Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) is an e-commerce platform that connects employers to gig workers. It’s an idea that was gaining steam before the pandemic, and may be a glimpse of the future.

Is Apple Stock Starting To Look Frothy

By Sam Quirke

By the start of June, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares had reclaimed their pre-COVID levels and were punching up into fresh all-time highs. But is the rally sustainable?

Livongo Health Will Be a Buy As It Merges With Teladoc

By Chris Markoch

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) reported strong earnings this week, but investors were equally excited about the merger with Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), which combines two of the largest telehealth stocks.

Does Papa John’s Pullback Create a Buying Opportunity?

By Thomas Hughes

Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA) is thriving in the rebound that is underway with fast-food pizza stocks. The company’s 100% delivery/take-out model is ideal for the times.

Will These 3 Dogs of the Dow Recover?

By MarketBeat Staff

The 30 Dow Jones stocks look like a barbell in 2020. Our staff looked at the prospects for three lackluster performers that are down over 30% for the year.

Restaurant Brands is Making a Comeback in a Crowded Market

By Steve Anderson

It’s rough going for restaurant stocks. However, Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR), the parent brand of several major franchise names, is showing why there’s a benefit to having multiple revenue streams.

Palo Alto Networks Is Still a Buy Even At All-Time Highs

By Sam Quirke

As more companies are shifting to remote work out of necessity, Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) continues to stand out among cybersecurity stocks.

Jack In the Box Pops After Earnings

By Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes isn’t sure that Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has staying power. But the company just reported strong earnings, including reinstating its dividend, making it a compelling play among restaurant stocks.

United Natural Foods is a Risk-Reward Play

By Nick Vasco

United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI), a grocery distributor, has roughly tripled from February levels. Nick Vasco describes both the risk and potential reward with this grocery stock.

Newell Brands Looks Like an Undervalued Play as a Pandemic Stock

By Jea Yu

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) shares are trading below pre-pandemic levels. But Jea Yu points out the company’s diverse number of brands may allow it to be a good stock to buy as the pandemic lingers.

Jumia Technologies Stock is An Up and Coming African E-Commerce Startup

By Sean Sechler

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is up over 270% since July 1. It’s a business that provides an e-commerce platform in Africa’s largest countries, which is a region with a lot of untapped potential.

Aging of America is a Catalyst for Flexion Therapeutics

By Chris Markoch

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is an overlooked biotech stocks due to Covid-19. But an expanded label for its signature osteoarthritis drug may be just the catalyst the company needs.

It’s Time to Buy Some Paycom Software

By Thomas Hughes

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is an example of investors trading short-term pain for long-term gain. The company’s web-based tool has found its proof of concept with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Activision Blizzard Makes Gains And Still May Have Further to Go

By Steve Anderson

Video game stocks were expected to perform well with the introduction of new gaming consoles at the end of the year, but Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is showing why this has been a strong sector during the pandemic.

You May Not Know Who They Are, But the Mosaic Company is On Fire

By Sam Quirke

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is the world's leading producer of phosphate and potash fertilizers. And it’s dominating among agriculture stocks as management is forecasting a strong second half of the year.

Upwork Is a Work-At-Home Win You Should Avoid

By Thomas Hughes

Shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been in an uptrend since hitting the March low. But Thomas Hughes writes that the run may be over for this work-from-home stock.

What’s Shaking at Shake Shack?

By MarketBeat Staff

Shake Shack's (NYSE:SHAK) has held up well in 2020, down 16% year-to-date. Some have linked the stock with optimism towards a strong second half rebound in the U.S., while others say the business model is now broken.

Square Surges More Than 10% on Bitcoin-Fueled Earnings Beat

By Nick Vasco

Square (NYSE: SQ) posted $1.2 billion in Cash App revenue. Bitcoin accounted for $875 million of that amount, up a staggering 600% yoy, and blowing away consensus estimates of $278 million.

Goodyear Stock is a Recovery Play Even During Rollbacks

By MarketBeat Staff

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company (NYSE: GT) shares have recently peaked with a sell-the-news reaction to is Q2 2020 earnings reports. But the company may be a recovery stock as more cars hit the road.

3 Emerging Market Stocks to Consider Buying

By Sean Sechler

The global pandemic has certainly impacted the world’s economy and led to some downside for emerging market stocks, but Sean Sechler writes about three that are bucking the trend.

Disney Remains a Common Sense Investment

By Chris Markoch

Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported dismal earnings this week and the stock is still moving higher. This is because prudent investors know that despite the headwinds, Disney is simply a common sense stock to buy.

Amarin Stock Needs Everything to Break the Right Way

By Chris Markoch

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been seeing steady year-over-year revenue growth for its flagship fish oil-derived drug Vascepa. Is the second-quarter dip just a bump in the road or is there something more?

Take-Two Interactive Software is Going Ballistic

By Thomas Hughes

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) confirmed the strength in video game stocks by posting a strong second-quarter earnings report. The company is raising its full-year guidance and analysts love it.

Regeneron is Surging As Its Covid Drug Cocktail Hits Late-Stage Trials

By Steve Anderson

Pursuing coronavirus cures is proving to be a major development in the market. One of the latest names on the list in the race for a cure is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), but it’s making its name on the treatment front.

Virgin Galactic Stock Remains a Speculative Play

By Sam Quirke

Investors in Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) stock have seen shares surge as high as 500% through February. But if you’re going to invest in this speculative stock, you can expect to see plenty more eyebrow-raising moves, both ways.

Under Armour Continues Slow Recovery

By Sam Quirke

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) reported an earnings beat. But, the company’s numbers were still down on a year-over-year basis. And that reveals the struggle that analysts have with this athletic apparel stock.

It’s Time to Buy More KLA Corporation

By Thomas Hughes

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) may not be a household name. But as Thomas Hughes writes, it’s an essential supplier for the semiconductor industry which has been on fire this year.

Casper Plunges As Lock-Up Nears Expiration: Will Shares Rebound

By Nick Vasco

Shares of Casper (NASDAQ: CSPR) plunged 13% on more than double its average volume just one day before the company’s lock-up period expired. Nick Vasco writes why an earnings report next week may make the stock an excellent buy on the dip candidate.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Will Be Worth the Wait

By Chris Markoch

Travel stocks such as Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) have been hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. Investors may have to wait a while, but Hyatt Hotels represents a solid growth opportunity when the sector recovers.

Why Procter & Gamble is the Perfect Buy & Hold Stock

By MarketBeat Staff

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is often abbreviated P&G, but it may as well be called "B&H" for Buy and Hold. The company’s resilient nature makes it the ideal buy and hold investment.

Eli Lilly Readies New Coronavirus Drug for Testing in Nursing Homes

By Steve Anderson

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently revealed it was moving into late-stage testing on a new coronavirus treatment specifically geared toward nursing home patients.

A Pullback in Clorox Is Your Chance to Buy

By Thomas Hughes

As a pandemic play, Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is well-positioned as not only the leading maker of household disinfectants but also many other common household brands we all know and love.

Qualcomm Looks Ready to Rally for The Rest Of The Year

By Sam Quirke

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has rallied 80% from its March lows. However, a 20% jump at the end of last week pushed the semiconductor stock to fresh all-time highs

3 ETFs to Own For the Rest of the Year

By Sam Quirke

Here are three interesting ETFs that should continue to do well in a post COVID landscape.

Now Is a Great Time To Buy McKesson Corporation

By Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes writes why McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MKC) is a hidden gem among pharma and medical devices companies. The company operates in four segments to manufacture and distribute pharmaceuticals and medical devices and related services to the healthcare industries.

America’s Car-Mart Showing Fundamental and Technical Green Lights

By Nick Vasco

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT), a US automotive retailer that sells used cars and finances the purchases. The stock remains an excellent value at current levels

Monster Beverage Stock Setting Up Next Leg Higher

By Jea Yu

Energy drink maker Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares have been trading at 52-week highs and outpacing the benchmark S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY).