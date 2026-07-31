Alphabet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 275,667 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 206,494 call options.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results continue to support the stock. Alphabet reported $119.8 billion in revenue, up 24.2% year over year, while earnings significantly exceeded analyst expectations. Search and Google Cloud growth accelerated, and operating income increased 30% to $40.8 billion.

Alphabet reported $119.8 billion in revenue, up 24.2% year over year, while earnings significantly exceeded analyst expectations. Search and Google Cloud growth accelerated, and operating income increased 30% to $40.8 billion. Positive Sentiment: Investors are gaining confidence that AI spending can produce revenue. Google Cloud has become a key valuation driver, and Alphabet’s custom Tensor Processing Units are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s chips. That could lower infrastructure costs and strengthen Alphabet’s competitive position in AI and cloud services. Alphabet and Amazon custom AI chips

Google Cloud has become a key valuation driver, and Alphabet’s custom Tensor Processing Units are increasingly viewed as credible alternatives to Nvidia’s chips. That could lower infrastructure costs and strengthen Alphabet’s competitive position in AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: New AI and enterprise partnerships add to the growth narrative. Expanded integrations of Gemini with Oracle software and potential Google-backed financing for an Anthropic data center point to continued demand for Google Cloud capacity. Analysts and many institutional investors remain broadly constructive on Alphabet’s long-term AI opportunity.

Expanded integrations of Gemini with Oracle software and potential Google-backed financing for an Anthropic data center point to continued demand for Google Cloud capacity. Analysts and many institutional investors remain broadly constructive on Alphabet’s long-term AI opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Capital spending remains the central investor debate. Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion, with additional increases possible in 2027. Management is positioning for substantial AI demand, but investors must determine whether future cloud, advertising and AI revenue will justify the scale of the investment.

Alphabet raised its 2026 capital-expenditure outlook to $195 billion–$205 billion, with additional increases possible in 2027. Management is positioning for substantial AI demand, but investors must determine whether future cloud, advertising and AI revenue will justify the scale of the investment. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow has deteriorated sharply. Free cash flow turned negative in the second quarter as capital expenditures reached $44.9 billion, while contractual commitments reportedly exceeded $800 billion. Higher server depreciation and rising memory costs could pressure margins and returns if AI monetization does not keep pace. Alphabet free cash flow and capital spending

Free cash flow turned negative in the second quarter as capital expenditures reached $44.9 billion, while contractual commitments reportedly exceeded $800 billion. Higher server depreciation and rising memory costs could pressure margins and returns if AI monetization does not keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Search disruption and legal risks remain overhangs. Website operators are reporting weaker referral traffic from Google’s AI Overviews, while securities-law investigations and regulatory exposure add headline risk. Recent insider and institutional selling are additional, though relatively limited, caution signals.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,127,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,550,156. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $188.70 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here