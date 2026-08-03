Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $320.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $287.00 and last traded at $284.1440, with a volume of 21249270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $271.58.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fifty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total value of $1,671,424.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $127,659,819.53. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results supported the rally. Amazon reported $5.75 in earnings per share on $200.61 billion of revenue, substantially exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue grew 19.6% year over year, while profit benefited from strong operations and gains related to Anthropic investments. Amazon Just Left Investors Speechless

Amazon reported $5.75 in earnings per share on $200.61 billion of revenue, substantially exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue grew 19.6% year over year, while profit benefited from strong operations and gains related to Anthropic investments. Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum is the central bullish catalyst. AWS delivered its fastest growth in 18 quarters, and CEO Andy Jassy said customer demand for AI infrastructure is already extending into 2028. Investors are increasingly viewing Amazon’s spending as a competitive weapon that could help AWS become a much larger business over time. Amazon Already Knows What 2028 Looks Like

AWS delivered its fastest growth in 18 quarters, and CEO Andy Jassy said customer demand for AI infrastructure is already extending into 2028. Investors are increasingly viewing Amazon’s spending as a competitive weapon that could help AWS become a much larger business over time. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised their expectations. Several firms increased Amazon price targets after the earnings report, with published targets ranging from approximately $310 to $400. The upgrades reflect stronger AWS economics, robust demand and greater confidence that AI-related capital expenditures can produce future revenue and profit. Amazon Price Target Raised to $400

Several firms increased Amazon price targets after the earnings report, with published targets ranging from approximately $310 to $400. The upgrades reflect stronger AWS economics, robust demand and greater confidence that AI-related capital expenditures can produce future revenue and profit. Neutral Sentiment: AI enthusiasm is becoming more selective. Investors are rewarding hyperscalers such as Amazon and Microsoft because their earnings show clearer benefits from AI spending, while some peers face greater concern about cash flow and rising costs. This supports AMZN’s relative positioning but also raises the bar for future execution. AI Isn’t a Catch-All Trade for Stocks

Investors are rewarding hyperscalers such as Amazon and Microsoft because their earnings show clearer benefits from AI spending, while some peers face greater concern about cash flow and rising costs. This supports AMZN’s relative positioning but also raises the bar for future execution. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s investment program is consuming substantial capital. The company increased planned 2026 capital expenditures by $20 billion to roughly $220 billion, while reported debt nearly doubled to $129 billion in six months. Investors currently appear willing to overlook the financing burden, but weaker AI demand or lower AWS returns could pressure cash flow and valuation. Amazon Raised 2026 CapEx by $20 Billion

The company increased planned 2026 capital expenditures by $20 billion to roughly $220 billion, while reported debt nearly doubled to $129 billion in six months. Investors currently appear willing to overlook the financing burden, but weaker AI demand or lower AWS returns could pressure cash flow and valuation. Negative Sentiment: A consumer-related legal issue adds a limited overhang. Amazon faces a lawsuit alleging misleading sustainability claims on seafood labels. The financial impact is unclear, but the case could create reputational and compliance costs. Amazon Sued Over Seafood Sustainability Claims

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. Amazon.com had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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