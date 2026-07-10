Barclays Upgrades Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to "Strong-Buy"

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:MA opened at $522.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.64 and a 200 day moving average of $517.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,225. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finivi Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,542 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard announced a collaboration with VEON to expand inclusive digital financial services across Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, which could broaden long-term payment volume and network usage.

Mastercard announced a collaboration with VEON to expand inclusive digital financial services across Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan, which could broaden long-term payment volume and network usage. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M) , a platform for secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments onchain, highlighting innovation in next-generation commerce and potential new transaction rails.

Mastercard launched , a platform for secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments onchain, highlighting innovation in next-generation commerce and potential new transaction rails. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard expanded Click to Pay with stc pay Bahrain, which should support faster, more secure e-commerce checkout and strengthen Mastercard’s digital payments ecosystem.

Mastercard expanded with stc pay Bahrain, which should support faster, more secure e-commerce checkout and strengthen Mastercard’s digital payments ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and high price targets, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings and cash-flow strength.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and high price targets, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings and cash-flow strength. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping attention on fundamentals as investors look for confirmation that growth remains solid.

Mastercard said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping attention on fundamentals as investors look for confirmation that growth remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale of 200 shares by Sandra Arkell was disclosed, but it was pre-planned under a Rule 10b5-1 trading arrangement and appears limited in scope.

An insider sale of 200 shares by Sandra Arkell was disclosed, but it was pre-planned under a Rule 10b5-1 trading arrangement and appears limited in scope. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on the payments sector highlighted risks from lower regulated interchange fees, stablecoin competition, and bank-led alternative networks, which could pressure Mastercard’s long-term margin outlook.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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