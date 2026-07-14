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Best Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching - July 14th

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener highlights seven EV-related stocks to watch: Tesla, Rivian, NIO, QuantumScape, XPENG, Li Auto, and Shoals Technologies Group. The list is based on the highest dollar trading volume among EV stocks over the past several days.
  • Tesla and Rivian stand out as major U.S. EV names, with Tesla focused on EVs plus energy generation/storage and Rivian centered on consumer trucks and SUVs. Both remain key bellwethers for sentiment in the EV sector.
  • The group includes a mix of automakers, battery technology, and infrastructure plays, showing that EV investing extends beyond carmakers. QuantumScape targets solid-state batteries, while Shoals supplies electrical balance-of-system solutions for EV charging and related applications.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, NIO, QuantumScape, XPENG, Li Auto, and Shoals Technologies Group are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, sale, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies, such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and key components. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies whose performance is tied to the growth of the EV industry, including automakers, battery makers, and suppliers benefiting from the shift away from gasoline-powered transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

XPENG (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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