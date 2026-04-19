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Best Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Amazon, Walmart and Costco are MarketBeat's three retail stocks to watch today after screening for the highest dollar trading volume, with retail-driven news and social-media momentum likely to produce elevated short-term volatility.
  • Amazon (AMZN) spans online and physical retail, advertising, subscriptions and Amazon Web Services (AWS), plus consumer devices and media, giving it diversified revenue streams beyond core retail sales.
  • Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) exemplify different large-format retail models: Walmart pairs global stores with e-commerce and membership businesses (Sam's Club, Flipkart), while Costco operates a worldwide membership‑warehouse model focused on bulk and private‑label offerings.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Amazon.com, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are primarily bought and sold by individual, non‑institutional investors through consumer brokerage accounts. Because retail trading is often driven by news, social media and momentum rather than institutional research, these stocks can exhibit higher short‑term volatility and trend‑driven price moves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amazon.com Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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