BMO Capital Markets Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $115.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.96.

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Wayfair Stock Up 30.3%

Wayfair stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $570,518.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,299,053.76. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wayfair by 826.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,817,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,648,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,125,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $117,973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,937 shares of the company's stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 1,033,865 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 351.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,294,057 shares of the company's stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus consensus estimates near $0.90–$0.94, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, above forecasts. Wayfair Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wayfair reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share versus consensus estimates near $0.90–$0.94, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: U.S. growth accelerated: Domestic revenue increased 8.7% to $3.1 billion, representing Wayfair’s strongest U.S. growth since 2020. The company also reported its strongest free cash flow since 2020, supporting the view that profitability and operating efficiency are improving. Wayfair posts strongest U.S. growth since 2020

Domestic revenue increased 8.7% to $3.1 billion, representing Wayfair’s strongest U.S. growth since 2020. The company also reported its strongest free cash flow since 2020, supporting the view that profitability and operating efficiency are improving. Positive Sentiment: Higher-income customers and specialty brands helped demand: Growth in affluent shoppers and Wayfair’s Perigold specialty business suggests customers are returning to larger home-furnishing purchases, while higher-end brands are helping drive the U.S. sales recovery. High-income shoppers drive revenue gains at Wayfair

Growth in affluent shoppers and Wayfair’s Perigold specialty business suggests customers are returning to larger home-furnishing purchases, while higher-end brands are helping drive the U.S. sales recovery. Positive Sentiment: Management provided constructive guidance: Wayfair expects high-single-digit revenue growth in the third quarter and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, adding to investor confidence in continued recovery. Wayfair projects Q3 growth

Wayfair expects high-single-digit revenue growth in the third quarter and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6%–7%, adding to investor confidence in continued recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Retail expansion planned: Wayfair announced plans for its first Pennsylvania store, including a Pittsburgh location. The move could expand brand visibility and provide an in-person channel, though the financial impact remains uncertain. Wayfair Is Coming to Pittsburgh

Wayfair announced plans for its first Pennsylvania store, including a Pittsburgh location. The move could expand brand visibility and provide an in-person channel, though the financial impact remains uncertain. Negative Sentiment: International operations remain weak: International revenue declined 1.3% year over year, and the company still posted a negative net margin, showing that the recovery is being led primarily by the U.S. business. Wayfair Swings to Loss

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

Further Reading

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