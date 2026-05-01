BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Get BP.B alerts: Sign Up

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares ( LON:BP.B Get Free Report ) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 and last traded at GBX 164, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares wasn't on the list.

While BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here