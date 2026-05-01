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BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Reached a new 52-week low: LON:BP.B traded as low as GBX 157 and last traded at GBX 164 (previous close GBX 160.50) on very light volume of just 8 shares.
  • Price showed a short-term uptick of about 2.2% and is trading roughly at its moving averages (50-day GBX 163.35 and 200-day GBX 164.24), indicating it is near recent trend levels.
  • Key fundamentals: market capitalization is £32.82 billion, P/E is negative at -2.29, debt-to-equity ~79.91, quick ratio 0.62 and current ratio 1.24, signaling leverage and negative earnings.
  • Interested in BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 and last traded at GBX 164, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Trading Up 2.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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