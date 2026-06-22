Concentrix (CNXC) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, June 29th. Analysts expect Concentrix to announce earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $2.4739 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, June 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.49 billion. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Concentrix Stock Down 0.0%

CNXC stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio is presently -6.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Concentrix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $62.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Concentrix from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, major shareholder Bruxelles Lambert Groupe sold 6,000,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $133,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,773,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,714,090.75. The trade was a 68.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $69,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 89,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,394.70. The trade was a 2.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Concentrix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Concentrix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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