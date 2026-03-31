Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the bank's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 20.28% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.92.

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Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. 130,705 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $82.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,596 shares of the bank's stock worth $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 844,141 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,784 shares of the bank's stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 268,056 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,150,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 247,273.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 222,636 shares of the bank's stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 222,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc NYSE: CUBI is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid‐market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset‐based lending and treasury management services.

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