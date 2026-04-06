Edison International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,035 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 507% compared to the average volume of 2,807 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.49. 1,170,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 7,521,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2,970.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Edison International by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after buying an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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