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Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names Walt Disney (DIS), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) as the three entertainment stocks to watch today after they logged the highest dollar trading volume among entertainment names in recent days.
  • Walt Disney operates globally across Entertainment, Sports and Experiences, producing and distributing film, TV and streaming content through major brands and studios such as ABC, Disney, FX, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and 20th Century, making its performance highly sensitive to content and IP success.
  • Verizon provides communications, technology and entertainment services to consumer and business customers, while Warner Bros. Discovery operates studios, networks and direct‑to‑consumer streaming—both firms' stocks are closely tied to distribution platforms, audience engagement and shifting consumer trends, which can drive volatility and growth potential.
  • Interested in Walt Disney? Here are five stocks we like better.

Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, or monetizing content and leisure experiences—for example, film and TV studios, streaming platforms, music labels, game developers, live-event promoters, and theme parks. Investors view them as consumer-discretionary or media-sector investments whose returns depend heavily on content hits, IP value, audience engagement, distribution platforms, and changing consumer trends, which can lead to higher volatility but also growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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