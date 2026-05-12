1,214 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,214 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,547.56 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,600.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $833.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,065.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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