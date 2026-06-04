1492 Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,865 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 124,143 shares during the quarter. Alignment Healthcare comprises approximately 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Alignment Healthcare worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,492,802 shares of the company's stock worth $305,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company's stock worth $193,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,277 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 5,015,881 shares of the company's stock worth $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,466,630 shares of the company's stock worth $77,943,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,841,703 shares of the company's stock worth $75,884,000 after purchasing an additional 299,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.47%.The company's revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CFO James M. Head sold 11,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $233,988.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,274.60. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 998,813 shares in the company, valued at $16,070,901.17. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,741 shares of company stock worth $29,039,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Alignment Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report).

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