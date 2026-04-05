1,549,263 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Purchased by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,549,263 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $27,406,000. Vipshop makes up approximately 7.3% of Packer & Co Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Vipshop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 36.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,530 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 148.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 39.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. This is an increase from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Research upgraded Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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