AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 143.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company's stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 21.0% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $4,173,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average of $218.72. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $181.73 and a one year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here