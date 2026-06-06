Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 447,932 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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