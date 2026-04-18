Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,927 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Management Associates Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.81 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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