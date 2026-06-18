Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 394.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ATR opened at $120.23 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.AptarGroup's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

AptarGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for several periods, including Q4 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which can support investor confidence in AptarGroup’s longer-term profit outlook. Estimate Revision Report

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for several periods, including Q4 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which can support investor confidence in AptarGroup’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: A separate market article highlighted AptarGroup “rallying” in Russell 1000 index markets, suggesting the stock may be benefiting from broader index-related trading or renewed attention from investors. Russell 1000 Rally Article

A separate market article highlighted AptarGroup “rallying” in Russell 1000 index markets, suggesting the stock may be benefiting from broader index-related trading or renewed attention from investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on ATR, signaling that while earnings expectations improved in some areas, analysts are not yet turning outright bullish.

Zacks Research kept a rating on ATR, signaling that while earnings expectations improved in some areas, analysts are not yet turning outright bullish. Negative Sentiment: Some near-term estimates were trimmed, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2026, Q2 2026, and FY2026, which may temper enthusiasm about the pace of growth over the next few quarters.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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