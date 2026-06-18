Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 615.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219,483 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,958 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.26% of Ventas worth $94,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,633 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $230,796,000 after acquiring an additional 769,955 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ventas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $82.21 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is 378.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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