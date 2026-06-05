Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 560,856 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973,564 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 560,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of eBay worth $258,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $755,767,000 after buying an additional 1,808,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,728,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,999,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,891,398 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $262,973,000 after buying an additional 701,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,098,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $109.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,953 shares of company stock worth $14,139,444. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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