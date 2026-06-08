BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,105 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 33,939 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Target were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Target by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,595 shares of the retailer's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the retailer's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,396 shares of the retailer's stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus set a $150.00 price target on Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $125.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Key Target News

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Target Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $122.52 on Monday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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