Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,885,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $309,833,000 after buying an additional 97,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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