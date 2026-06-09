Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 266,384 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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